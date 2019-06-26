Main Deewana Tera: Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh Add Oomph Factor to First Song of Arjun Patiala

Fresh off her fun holidays with friends, Kriti Sanon is back to stealing hearts with her new song Main Deewana Tera in Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan-produced Arjun Patiala. Released on June 26, the song has garnered over 50 thousand likes on YouTube, within hours of its release. Sung by Guru Randhawa, the song shows Diljit and Kriti whirling around the dance floor. While Kirti looks every bit stylish in a yellow sari with a blue sequin blouse, Diljit is seen dressed in white tuxedo and black pants.

Composed by music director duo Sachin-Jigar, the song also features Fukrey star Varun Sharma dancing along with Kriti and Diljit. While Diljit can be seen trying to impress Kriti in the song with words like ‘Preeto’, Kriti can be seen dancing like a free bird in the video.

Both the lead actors were seen promoting the first song of their movie, by sharing pictures and videos on Instagram. Both the actors shared the video of the song, with the caption, “Pyaar. Dil. Deewana. #MainDeewanaTera out now.”

Rohit Jugraj Chauhan's upcoming directorial Arjun Patiala is a cop comedy, which will mark the first collaboration of the lead actors Kriti and Diljit. The movie, which was initially scheduled to release on May 3, will hit the theatres on July 26.

Diljit will next be seen in Raj Mehta’s Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. Kriti, on the other hand, will be next seen with Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat.

