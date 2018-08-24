GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Main Hoon Na: Ekta Kapoor Confesses Her Love for This Actor, Later Deletes Video

Recently Ekta Kapoor made headlines when she posted a video with Shah Rukh Khan.

News18.com

Updated:August 24, 2018, 1:29 PM IST
Recently Ekta Kapoor made headlines when she posted a video with Shah Rukh Khan. In the video the actor quizzed her if she has somebody special in her life and askes whether she can tell him. As a reply, Ekta blushes and says 'I love you sir.' What looked like a promotional video for Kasautii Zindagii Kay got fans talking about a lot more. Ekta shared the video on her Instagram account captioning it, "Oooooops! I was dying to say it's you sir! But I shut up! Otherwise I'm in love with my work #halftruths #mugshots." But surprisingly, now the TV producer has taken down the video from her Instagram.

But deleting it did no good, as fan clubs were quick to spot the video and it was shared widely across all social media platforms. In the video, Ekta is seen dressed in a red ensemble while SRK is all decked up in a tuxedo.

Take a look!

Srk pulling her leg ... #kasautizindagikay2 #shahrukhkhan #ektakapoor

A post shared by actuary mahi (parth samthaan) (@parth_samthaan11) on



Earlier Mumbai Mirror stated that Ekta Kapoor was in talks with the Zero actor to launch her reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which was a popular television daily soap opera in the early 2000's that starred Shweta Tiwari as Prerna, Cezanne Khan as Anurag Basu and Ronit Roy as Mr. Bajaj. The show is returning to prime time after 10 years with Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles.

Star Plus took to Twitter to share the premier date with the fans saying, " True love stories never end. #KasautiiZindagiiKay, Starts 10th September, Mon-Fri at 8pm only on @StarPlus"




However, the latest buzz on the show say that the premier date is delayed.

Also Watch

