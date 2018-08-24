English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Main Hoon Na: Ekta Kapoor Confesses Her Love for This Actor, Later Deletes Video
Recently Ekta Kapoor made headlines when she posted a video with Shah Rukh Khan.
Recently Ekta Kapoor made headlines when she posted a video with Shah Rukh Khan.
Recently Ekta Kapoor made headlines when she posted a video with Shah Rukh Khan. In the video the actor quizzed her if she has somebody special in her life and askes whether she can tell him. As a reply, Ekta blushes and says 'I love you sir.' What looked like a promotional video for Kasautii Zindagii Kay got fans talking about a lot more. Ekta shared the video on her Instagram account captioning it, "Oooooops! I was dying to say it's you sir! But I shut up! Otherwise I'm in love with my work #halftruths #mugshots." But surprisingly, now the TV producer has taken down the video from her Instagram.
But deleting it did no good, as fan clubs were quick to spot the video and it was shared widely across all social media platforms. In the video, Ekta is seen dressed in a red ensemble while SRK is all decked up in a tuxedo.
Take a look!
Earlier Mumbai Mirror stated that Ekta Kapoor was in talks with the Zero actor to launch her reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which was a popular television daily soap opera in the early 2000's that starred Shweta Tiwari as Prerna, Cezanne Khan as Anurag Basu and Ronit Roy as Mr. Bajaj. The show is returning to prime time after 10 years with Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles.
Star Plus took to Twitter to share the premier date with the fans saying, " True love stories never end. #KasautiiZindagiiKay, Starts 10th September, Mon-Fri at 8pm only on @StarPlus"
However, the latest buzz on the show say that the premier date is delayed.
