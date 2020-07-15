'Main Mulayam Singh Yadav' Trailer Out, Take a Look

On July 15, the trailer of the upcoming biopic, Main Mulayam Singh Yadav was released on YouTube. As the title suggests, the film is based on the life of the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

The power packed trailer video introduces Amyth Sethi as Mulayam Singh Yadav, who found his way among other titans. The film will trace true events from the life and journey of the founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party. Amyth, who portrays the legendary politician, shows an uncanny resemblance in his character as a farmer’s son and a wrestler.

Here’s the trailer:

The political-drama is directed by renowned Bengali director Suvendu Raj Ghosh. The film is bankrolled by MS Films and Productions and is scheduled for release on Gandhi Jayanti, i.e. October 2, 2020.

Earlier, speaking about the film, the director said, "Mulayam Singh Yadav the name itself is the resonance of power. It is a journey of a peasant's son to becoming the most powerful man as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, one of the biggest states of India. I am honoured to reveal his untold story in front of the world (sic.)”

A teaser and a motion poster of the film were unveiled in April followed by a fresh poster of the film, released in June.

Mimoh Chakraborty, Govind Namdev, Mukesh Tiwari, Supriya Karnik, Sayaji Shinde, Sana Amin Sheikh, Prernaa, Zarina Wahab and Prakash Belawadi are to play prominent roles in the film.