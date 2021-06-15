Main Sherni Song: Vidya Balan Launches Powerful Women's Anthem Sung by Akasa and Raftaar

There’s a new anthem in town celebrating the spirit of women, and it’s the title track of Vidya Balan’s film Sherni. Sung by Akasa and Raftar, the song features Vidya Balan along with four real-life ‘shernis’ - Mira Erda, Natasha Noel, Eshna Kutty and Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju. It salutes and applauds the courage of these women, who have stood their ground, beaten the odds and have carved their niche by not conforming to the traditional.

Mira Erda is a F4 Racer and Driver Coach, Natasha Noel is a Body positivity influencer and Yoga trainer, Eshna Kutty is a social media influencer and hula-hoop dancer and Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju is the first transgender doctor in Karnataka.

Vidya Balan said at the launch, “The music video Main Sherni is our tribute to all the women across the globe who have this indomitable spirit of never giving up. Sherni is special for all of us and with this film and music video, we are celebrating women who have shown us that there is nothing a woman can’t do. Just like Vidya Vincent, my character in the movie, we want to show that women are fearless and powerful… and that you don’t have to roar to be a tigress. This is what we have tried to capture in this anthem."

Singer Akasa says, “I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of a song that celebrates women, and their strengths. With this soundtrack, we are hoping to awaken the inner shernis inside every woman around the world and motivate them to never give up, chase their dream and always keep working hard. I’ve always been all about woman power and am truly honoured to be a part of Sherni and sing a song that will be remembered for a very long time. As always it was awesome working with Raftaar on this powerful track. The lyrics and melody truly spoke to me and I am sure that listeners will get to experience what the movie is all about through the song.”

Rapper Raftaar says, “This was an interesting project for me - SHERNI, there is such undeniable power in that one word, and to be able to showcase the vitality of that word in a song was a tall order! I hope Akasa and I have managed to do that. I am really happy with how this passion project has panned out, as Akasa and I have invested our heart and soul into it.”

Sherni will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting June 18.

