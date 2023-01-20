'Main Toh Public Property Hoon' is Neena Gupta's Savage Reply When Clicked Without Permission

Celebrities often get clicked without permission in public places due to lack of privacy. A similar incident happened with actress Neena Gupta, who recently visited an exhibition to enjoy art in Mumbai. As she was filming a video for her fans, she got clicked by a person without her permission. Known for her quick wit, the actress, instead of lashing out, decided to react by mockingly calling herself “public property". She won the internet with her priceless reaction.

Neena Gupta shared the video of the interaction on Instagram, where she can be seen in an art exhibition. She was at the India Arts Festival in Mumbai’s Nehru Centre. The actress graced the venue looking ultra-stylish and glamorous. She wanted to share a glimpse of the event with her fans and was speaking to the camera about the festival. She can be heard saying, “I am here in India Art exhibition which is amazing in Nehru Centre. It’s so lovely."

As she continues, a person can be seen walking by and clicking her picture without her permission. Reacting to this, Neena said, :"Log puche bina photo le lete hai. Main toh public property hoon. Koi baat nahi. Hoon (people click my photo even without asking (as if) I am a public property. That’s okay. I am)."

Neena Gupta captioned the video, “At the Nehru centre for India Art Festival". Her fans and admirers took to the comment section to react to her video. One of the users tried to make the Badhaai Ho actress feel better and wrote, “Gorgeous! Side effects of mobile world Neena ji”. Many users loved her style and outfit and commented on that. One user wrote, “Very sensuous and very stylish”, while another commented, “Bahut ache lag rahe ho maam aur yeh dress bhi (you are looking so good maam, and even the dress)”. Another person loved Neena’s approach and wrote, “I like your cool approach, you are a great example to follow.”

Check out the reel here:

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai along with Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Nafisa Ali among many others. She also starred with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in Goodbye. She has Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino in her kitty.

