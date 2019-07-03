Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Maine Pyar Kiya Actress Bhagyashree's Husband Arrested for His Alleged Role in Gambling Racket

Himalaya Dasani, who is an actor-turned-film producer and husband of Bhagyashree, was arrested from his residence on Tuesday

PTI

Updated:July 3, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Maine Pyar Kiya Actress Bhagyashree's Husband Arrested for His Alleged Role in Gambling Racket
Himalaya Dasani, who is an actor-turned-film producer and husband of Bhagyashree, was arrested from his residence on Tuesday
Loading...

The husband of Maine Pyar Kiya fame actor, Bhagyashree, has been arrested for his alleged

involvement in a gambling racket in suburban Jogeshwari, police said Wednesday.

Himalaya Dasani, who is an actor-turned-film producer, was arrested from his residence on Tuesday, an official from Amboli police station said. Dasani was produced before a local court, which granted bail to him, he said.

"Amboli Police had recently busted a gambling racket, in which Dasani's involvement had come to light as his name cropped up during the interrogation of arrested accused," the

official added.

Dasani had made his debut with "Payal" movie in 1992. He is now a producer and a businessman. Recently, their son Abhimanyu Dasani made his Bollywood debut with Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. In the film, he plays a young boy who doesn’t feel physical pain of any kind.

Also starring Mahesh Manjrekar, Gulshan Devaiah and Radhika Madan in important roles, the opened at the 20th Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival to rave reviews and rousing applause.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram