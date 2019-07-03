Maine Pyar Kiya Actress Bhagyashree's Husband Arrested for His Alleged Role in Gambling Racket

The husband of Maine Pyar Kiya fame actor, Bhagyashree, has been arrested for his alleged

involvement in a gambling racket in suburban Jogeshwari, police said Wednesday.

Himalaya Dasani, who is an actor-turned-film producer, was arrested from his residence on Tuesday, an official from Amboli police station said. Dasani was produced before a local court, which granted bail to him, he said.

"Amboli Police had recently busted a gambling racket, in which Dasani's involvement had come to light as his name cropped up during the interrogation of arrested accused," the

official added.

Dasani had made his debut with "Payal" movie in 1992. He is now a producer and a businessman. Recently, their son Abhimanyu Dasani made his Bollywood debut with Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. In the film, he plays a young boy who doesn’t feel physical pain of any kind.

Also starring Mahesh Manjrekar, Gulshan Devaiah and Radhika Madan in important roles, the opened at the 20th Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival to rave reviews and rousing applause.

