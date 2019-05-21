Take the pledge to vote

Maintaining Social Media Profile Isn’t Easy, Requires Hard Work, Says Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez says that it’s sad that people’s success is now measured by their social media following.

News18.com

Updated:May 21, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
Maintaining Social Media Profile Isn’t Easy, Requires Hard Work, Says Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Jacqueline Fernandez, who has 28.7 million followers on Instagram, says being on the photo-video sharing app has begun to feel like a lot of work to her and that it is no longer her go-to place to share the photos that she likes.

“Maintaining social media now as part of your professional life is not an easy job. People have those numbers as they work towards it. It doesn’t happen naturally. It’s an added effort, and not an easy one to make. To keep updating your fans and continue to be active on social media, to create and publish content is time and energy consuming,” Jacqueline told Pinkvilla.

Terming the insatiable need to have more followers a rat race, she added, “It has become a huge facet today. So much so that if we don’t have a good following, it is taken as a factor to judge one’s success. It’s sad because it’s becoming more of a race and competition who has more following and engagement.”

Ruing that the platform has been compromised, she said that for celebrities now, all of it has become about engagement—they post only the stuff that they know will get them maximum traction. If they think that something won’t work, they don’t put it out, even if they want to.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jacqueline is all set to make her digital debut with Netflix’s Mrs. Serial Killer.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
