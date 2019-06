Maisie Williams and I Kissing Each Other on Game of Thrones Sets Was the Most Tame Thing on the Show, Says Sophie Turner

Game of Thrones actors Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are among the better of friends from the series' entire cast. Both Turner and Williams have never shied away from expressing mutual admiration and love for each other during interviews and public appearances. Their charming chemistry was also fueled by the fact that both were almost the same age group when they started filming HBO's fantasy-drama in 2011.Giving a sneak peek into their striking relationship, Turner, who film X Men- Dark Phoenix released in theaters on Friday, June 5, admitted during a candid interview that both she and Williams used to cosy up against one another when they used to get time or opportunity on sets. Turner even went on to say that they would try to kiss whenever possible.Appearing on Conan this week, show host Conan O'Brien asked Turner about her relationship with Williams, saying, as quoted by cosmopolitan.com, "There were people who thought, you two were so close, they thought, 'are they a couple?"To the question Sophie replies, "Oh, we full knew about it, we played into it...so on the set, we would do the scene, and then we would try to, you know, just try to kiss each other in the middle of the scene and see if anyone would react. And it's Game of Thrones, so incest is so normal, that they were just like, 'that's fine.' It was probably the most tame thing that happened on the show, actually."Adding further Conan asked, "You wanted to get it out there that you two were a couple as a joke?" to which Sophie replied by saying, "Yeah, sometimes you just wanna make out with your best friend."Watch clip here:Follow @News18Movies for more