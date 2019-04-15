Maisie Williams: Even if Game of Thrones is the Greatest Thing I Ever Do, I Didn't Do Too Bad

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams says the epic fantasy series has given her a lot of fame but she is not interested in working towards increasing her popularity.The 22-year-old actor has catapulted to fame, courtesy her character in the show—Arya Stark—one of the six Stark children (including Jon Snow) whose lives the HBO series has closely followed in the last seven seasons.Notably, the first of episode of the final season premiered in the US on April 14. "I still see ignorant comments feel like I personally have to remove myself, because I had a taste of that sort of fame with this show and I made a vow to myself: I do not want that,” Maisie told The Observer."My agents say things to me like, 'We'll raise your profile', and I don't really understand what that means because to me it sounds like getting a whole lot more famous, which is something I'm not interested in. If this show is the greatest thing I ever do, I did OK. I didn't do too bad," she added.While GoT is known for killing its major characters unexpectedly and brutally, Maisie’s Arya has successfully made it to the final season. Though her character is a trained assassin, how much longer she continues to survive remains to be seen.Game of Thrones airs in India on Star World and on Hotstar.(With News18 inputs)