Maisie Williams Expresses Apprehensions Ahead of the release of The New Mutants

Maisie Williams had stated that she was worried whether the audiences wanted to watch her on the big screen or not.

News18.com

Updated:January 26, 2020, 1:30 PM IST
Maisie Williams Expresses Apprehensions Ahead of the release of The New Mutants
Image of Maisie Williams, courtesy of Instagram

In the case of any comic-book based film, appearance often plays an important part. Fans often judge actors and actresses during their casting on the basis of their appearance and their personality.

This is something that had Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams on her tiptoes when she was cast in the upcoming Marvel film The New Mutants. The film will not only see her in a new role but the actress could also be entering a new franchise if the film does well.

In a recent interview, Maisie Williams revealed that she was very worried about how fans would respond to her casting. "It first got leaked a really long time ago when it was really early days. Fox hadn't even OK-ed me or anything, it was just talks I'd been in. I didn't go online at all, really, or read anything. It came out then so I didn't look at any of it. If people like you, then great, but you've still got to do a good job. And if people don't like you, then great, but you've still got to do a good job. From what I thought, people didn't really want me."

Despite her concerns, Williams remained mindful of the opportunity and new role that she was being offered. "I think to get any role as an actor is great, and to get something this big after Game of Thrones, I'm thrilled about. It's really gonna help push me as an actor."

Fortunately, Williams' efforts will not be going to waste as the film is now set to release theatrically. The film's release had become doubtful following Disney's takeover of Fox. Nevertheless, after some conversation and consideration, the film was given a green light.

The New Mutants is said to be set in a new universe different from the recent X-Men films. As for its possible connections to the MCU, nothing regarding that is known yet. The New Mutants is slated to release on April 3.

