Game of Thrones Makers Put Strap Across My Chest for Arya Look, Says Maisie Williams

Actress Maisie Williams, who became popular as Arya Stark in Game Of Thrones (GoT), has revealed the drastic lengths the makers of the show went to in order to hide her developing body as a woman so that she could be projected as a girl. This, Maisie said, had a negative impact on her self-esteem.

"They would also put this strap across my chest to flatten any growth that had started, and I don't know, that just felt horrible for six months of the year," said Maisie, according to a report in USA Today.

The actress added the extent to which the makers of the show went in order to hide her developing body and present her as a girl, because the role demanded so, left her feeling "a bit ashamed" of her body.

Maisie was 14 in 2011 when she was originally cast as Arya and she essayed the role till its season eight which concluded the series earlier this year.

Now 22, Maisie said she felt "horrible" and "conscience" about her body image while on the series. "Around season two or three, my body started to mature and I started to become a woman. But Arya was still very much, like, trying to be disguised as a boy said Maisie, on Vogue's 24 Hours With Maisie Williams.

She continued: "I had really short hair and they constantly covered me in dirt and shaded my nose so it looked really broad and I look, like, really manly."

Post GoT, Arya said, she is exploring the feminine side of herself. "With this new phase of my style, it is nice to look more feminine and have a real waistline and just embrace the body that I have," she said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.