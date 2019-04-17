English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maisie Williams Had to Wear Strap Across Her Chest to Look Like a Boy in GoT’s Earlier Seasons
Maisie Williams plays Arya Stark on HBO’s blockbuster fantasy series Game of Thrones.
Image: Instagram/Maisie Williams
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams says she had to wear a strap across her chest to reverse puberty while filming the fantasy series.
The actress, 22, has played Arya Stark in the series since she was 11 and explained that growing up on the HBO series has come with its own challenges, reports dailymail.co.uk.
The star told the US show 60 Minutes that when she hit puberty she had to wear an uncomfortable strap to keep her chest flat whilst her character was "pretending to be a boy".
"I mean, there was a few seasons in the middle where I had to wear, like... like, a strap just to reverse puberty for the first few years while Arya was pretending to be a boy," she said.
But after a while, Williams, who has been on the show since its premiere in 2011, outgrew the garment and so producers gave her a "chubby belly" to even out her frame.
She added, "And then it got to the point where the strap was no longer working. So, I was about 15, right, and he gave me, like, this little, chubby belly. So it would, like, even out the playing field quite.
"And then ... yeah, I was about 15 years old. Like, I kinda just want a boyfriend, honestly. I don't wanna wear this. This doesn't feel good."
The last season of Game of Thrones premiered internationally on April 14.
