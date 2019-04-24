Take the pledge to vote

Maisie Williams' Hilarious Response to Everyone Who Thought Arya & Gendry's Intimate Scene Was Awkward

Social media was divided over the intimate scene between Arya and Gendry, and the actress herself has expressed her embarrassment over it.

News18.com

April 24, 2019, 10:01 AM IST
Maisie Williams' Hilarious Response to Everyone Who Thought Arya & Gendry's Intimate Scene Was Awkward
The second episode of Game of Thrones' final season titled The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms blew everybody's mind and took social media by storm for various reasons.

Unless by some means you skipped the episode and successfully managed to ditch the social media for the past two days, you most likely know by now that Arya Stark had an intimate scene with Gendry, the first for the actress on the show.

Soon after the episode premiered, social media was divided over the entire scene. While some celebrated Arya growing up and losing her virginity, others thought the scene was a tad awkward. If you're among the ones who felt a little uncomfortable watching Arya like that, Maisie is on your side.

Explaining how embarrassed she was by the scene, the 22-year-old actress wrote on Twitter, "If u feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too ahahakillmeehehe" (sic)




Recently, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Maisie said that parts of the filming was uncomfortable for her. "In the beginning, everyone was really respectful. No one wants to make you feel uncomfortable which kind of makes you feel more uncomfortable, because no one wants to look at anything that they shouldn't look at, which in turn makes you feel like you look awful. You want people to act more normal," she said.

Maisie's on-screen sister, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the show, took a funny stance over the scene and posted a video on her Instagram stories. Wearing a white robe and sipping wine, Sophie can be heard saying, "In honour of Easter, I guess Game Of Thrones wanted the story line to have a little Easter bunny hop, hop, hopping into that p****y. And that’s the tea."

