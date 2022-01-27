Majha Hoshil Na Fame Virajas Kulkarni's 'Caption King' For His Fans. Here's Why

Zee Marathi’s popular television show Majha Hoshil Na fame Virajas Kulkarni has shared a photo of himself in an Indo-western kurta. Needless to say, the actor is looking dashing in his new look but what caught netizens’ attention was the caption of the post. Sharing a series of photos on his Instagram handle, Virajas joked, “Let the ‘कापड कमी पडलं का’ (Did the cloth fall short?) jokes commence!”

Striking different poses, Virajas can be seen in a peach-coloured Indo-western kurta paired with plain white pants. He completed the look with a tan-brown leather shoe.

Take a look:

The discussion of his captions has spread on social media more than this look. Many in the comments even called him “the Caption King”. One user wrote, “Your captions.” Meanwhile, some also praised his look and wrote, “Mr Handsome!”

Speaking of the actor, Virajas did not appear in any new project after wrapping Majha Hoshil Na. Though, he keeps his fan updated via his social media posts. The actor recently made his relationship with actor Shivani Rangole official.

Virajas Kulkarni is the son of popular actor Mrinal Kulkarni. After his stint of Aditya in the show, he became a household name. The actor’s on-screen performance and acting skills were highly appreciated by the masses. Majha Hoshil Na is his first television show, and through his performance, he won the hearts of the audience.

For the unversed, the show concluded its journey and aired its final episode in August 2021. However, the characters of the show are still ingrained in the minds of the viewers. Even today, the audience remembers lead characters Sai and Aditya played by Gautami Deshpande and Virajas Kulkarni, respectively.

