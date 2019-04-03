English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Majili: Ahead of the Film's Release Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Offer Prayers at Tirupati
The film is garnering more attention from fans because Majili will be Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's first film together after their wedding.
The film is garnering more attention from fans because Majili will be Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's first film together after their wedding.
Loading...
Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are all set to be back on screen together with their upcoming film Majili. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is slated to release on April 5. Before the film hits the theater, the couple were spotted at the Tirupati Tirumala Temple to seek blessing for Majili.
In the pictures which are being widely shared across fan pages, Samantha looks elegant in a traditional outfit, while Naga Chaitanya can be seen wearing a white shirt and mundu which he paired with a bright fuchsia pink stole. With all smiles and glee, the couple can be seen waving at the paparazzi. Take a look:
Talking about the film, the trailer of Majili was released earlier this week. Reportedly, Naga Chaitanya plays a teenage boy who wants to be a cricketer but somehow is not able to be and also being separated from his girlfriend (Divyansha Kaushik). He is then married to a girl named Sravani (Samantha Akkineni) who is ready to sacrifice anything for her but as a husband, he doesn't care for her. Will he realise breaking Sravani's heart and will he pursue his dream career? Answers to these questions form the major plot of the story.
The film is garnering more attention from fans because Majili will be Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's first film together after their wedding. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa in 2017.
In the pictures which are being widely shared across fan pages, Samantha looks elegant in a traditional outfit, while Naga Chaitanya can be seen wearing a white shirt and mundu which he paired with a bright fuchsia pink stole. With all smiles and glee, the couple can be seen waving at the paparazzi. Take a look:
Talking about the film, the trailer of Majili was released earlier this week. Reportedly, Naga Chaitanya plays a teenage boy who wants to be a cricketer but somehow is not able to be and also being separated from his girlfriend (Divyansha Kaushik). He is then married to a girl named Sravani (Samantha Akkineni) who is ready to sacrifice anything for her but as a husband, he doesn't care for her. Will he realise breaking Sravani's heart and will he pursue his dream career? Answers to these questions form the major plot of the story.
The film is garnering more attention from fans because Majili will be Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's first film together after their wedding. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa in 2017.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I'm Not That Kind of Person: Kapil Sharma Debunks Reports of Hurling Shoe At Sunil Grover
- Virat Kohli's RCB Registers Fourth Consecutive Loss in IPL and Fans Have Had it
- Royal Enfield to Invest Rs 700 Crore in 2019-20
- Cracking Down on Pro-BJP And Pro-Congress Pages Shows Facebook is Not Messing About
- India Pulls Off Impressive Feat With EMISAT Launch Aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C45
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results