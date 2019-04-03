Majili: Ahead of the Film's Release Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Offer Prayers at Tirupati

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are all set to be back on screen together with their upcoming film Majili. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is slated to release on April 5. Before the film hits the theater, the couple were spotted at the Tirupati Tirumala Temple to seek blessing for Majili.In the pictures which are being widely shared across fan pages, Samantha looks elegant in a traditional outfit, while Naga Chaitanya can be seen wearing a white shirt and mundu which he paired with a bright fuchsia pink stole. With all smiles and glee, the couple can be seen waving at the paparazzi. Take a look:Talking about the film, the trailer of Majili was released earlier this week. Reportedly, Naga Chaitanya plays a teenage boy who wants to be a cricketer but somehow is not able to be and also being separated from his girlfriend (Divyansha Kaushik). He is then married to a girl named Sravani (Samantha Akkineni) who is ready to sacrifice anything for her but as a husband, he doesn't care for her. Will he realise breaking Sravani's heart and will he pursue his dream career? Answers to these questions form the major plot of the story.The film is garnering more attention from fans because Majili will be Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's first film together after their wedding. The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa in 2017.