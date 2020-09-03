Major Changeover Hinted by Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 14 Promo, Watch Video

Salman Khan is all set to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, reported to be airing from October. While contestant list is finalised and contracts are drawn up with the participants, the show makers revealed another short promo clip hinting a major changeover from previous seasons.

In a freshly launched promo, Salman can be seen cleaning the house with a mop and says that this time the scene will be different and the contestants will not have to do the household chores. Strange, but seems true. The promo post shared by the channel is captioned as, "House chores se milega break kyunki ab 2020 ka scene paltega! Aa raha hai #BiggBoss, jald hi sirf #Colors par (sic)!"

Here's another BB 14 promo launched earlier.

It has already been informed to potential participants that they will have to take necessary Covid-19 test before entering the house. Additionally, hygiene and social distancing are also said to be themes incorporated in this year's outing of BB.

Salman is said to be shooting for this season during the weekends in Film City, Goregaon. Earlier, it was reported that he might shoot the entire season from his Panvel farmhouse with a separate unit. Things are going to get clearer as the premiere date of highly anticipated season of BB closes in.

Rumoured contestants on BB 14 are-- Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Vivian D'Sena, Surbhi Jyoti, Jasmin Bhasin, Alisha Panwar, Pavitra Punia, Mansi Srivastava and others.