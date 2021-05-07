Major Fire Breaks Out on Jodhaa Akbar Set at ND Studio in Maharashtra, None Hurt

A major fire broke out at ND film studio, owned by leading art director Nitin Desai, near Khalapur in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said. The blaze erupted around 12.15 pm and no casualty has been reported so far, they said.

The fire broke out at the set of Jodhaa Akbar, Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2008 movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, an official said. Plywood, PoP and other things were gutted in the fire, he added. “Several fire-fighting vehicles from MIDC, Karjat, Khopoli and neighbouring areas were rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the flames were on," the official informed. The exact reason behind the fire is being ascertained, he said. The fire brigade and police personnel are at the spot.

Even after years of the film’s release, the Jodhaa Akbar set was kept intact at the studio by the studio authorities and was a prime attraction for people visiting. ND Studio has been used for a lot of popular Bollywood films including Kick, Bajirao Mastani, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and others. Apart from films, it is also the location for the reality show Bigg Boss.

