'Major' Not A Chest Thumping, Jingoistic Film: Telugu Star Adivi Sesh

Mumbai: Telugu actor Adivi Sesh, who essays the role of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the biopic Major, says the film is an honest story of valour without being jingoistic. Major Unnikrishnan, 31, lost his life while battling terrorists at the Taj Palace hotel in the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai in 2008. He was conferred the Ashok Chakra, the country’s highest peace time gallantry award on 26 January, 2009.

Helmed by Goodachari fame director Sashi Kiran, the Telugu-Hindi film chronicles Unnikrishan’s life. “I am very proud that the film doesn’t toe the line of jingoism; it is not a chest thumping film. Even the tone of the film is different from drum beating or chest thumping kind of idea (of patriotism). It’s honest, sincere and passionate rather than being loud, Sesh told .