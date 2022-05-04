Major: Trailer of Film Based on Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Life to Release on May 9

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Major based on the life of the modern national hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan, adds to the excitement of the audience with an interesting glimpse into the film. Announcing the trailer to release on May 9th, the makers of the film presented a short video clip depicting the strenuous process of shooting twice for the bilingual- once in Hindi and second time in Telugu.

It will be dubbed in Malayalam as well.

The film offers an insight into Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s dedication, courage, sacrifices, love and spirit of life. Celebrating the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life, Major traces the varied phases of the beloved martyr’s life, sneak peeks of which were witnessed in the teaser that has been playing in cinemas with all the recent blockbuster movies.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was an officer in the Indian Army serving in the elite 51 Special Action Group of the National Security Guards. He was killed in action during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. He was consequently awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, on 26 January 2009 by the former president Pratibha Patil.

Announcing the release date of the film, actor Adivi Sesh had posted last week, “Slight change in date. SUMMER HEAT wave hits theatres one week later. JUNE 3 it is!"

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on 3rd June, 2022.

