Major Worldwide Box Office Collection On Day 6 Reaches Rs 24 Core

Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar starrer Major, which released in theatres on June 3, is getting a good response from the audiences. The film, based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who met martyrdom during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, has grossed over Rs 24 crore worldwide, according to reports. The film is still seeing a good footfall at the theatres.

The movie written by Adivi Sesh is directed by Shashi Kiran Thikka and produced by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s G Mahesh Babu Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures International Productions and A+S Movies.

The film has also become the first film of Adivi Sesh to have crossed the $1 million mark at the box office in the United States.

The film has been released on 325 screens in the Telugu states. On day 6, the movie earned Rs 1.2 crore in Telugu states. The Hindi version of the movie has collected Rs 6 crore

Major 6th Day area-wise box office collection

Nizam: Rs 6.66 crore

Ceded: Rs 1.59 crore

UA: Rs 1.76 crore

East: Rs 1.19 crore

West: 77 lakh

Guntur: 94 lakh

Krishna: 89 lakh

Nellore: 59 lakh

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Total: Rs 14.39 crore (Rs 24.10 crore gross)

KA + ROI: Rs. 1.55 crore

Hindi – Rs. 3.20 crore

OS: 5.32 crore

Worldwide Total: 24.46 crore (44.75 crore gross)

In the meantime, there are also speculations about the film’s OTT release. The movie is going to be streaming on Netflix within 50 days of its theatrical run. The film will be available in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. The film stars Shobita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj and Revathi in key roles. Sricharan Pakala has composed the music for the movie.

