Major's Adivi Sesh Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath; Gets Honoured By Him With a Shawl

Major actor Adivi Sesh met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently. He was also joined by Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s parents. Sesh not only showed 10 minutes of the film to the honourable Chief Minister but also invited him to watch the entire movie. Reportedly, the two discussed at length about the legacy of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The Chief Minister congratulated the entire team of Major and also presented Adivi Sesh and Major Sandeep’s parents with a shawl and silver coin as a memento.

Adivi Sesh also took to his Instagram account and shared a few pictures from his meeting with Yogi Adityanath. He talked also about how it was a memorable moment and said, “I’m so overwhelmed with all the love that is pouring in for the film. People from all over the country are honouring Major Sandeep’s memory and legacy and to us that is the biggest win. We recently met Yogi Adityanath ji and he had some wonderful things to say to me and Major Sandeep’s parents. He presented us with a shawl and silver coin and also felt that Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s legacy is one that the world deserves to honour.”

The actor not too long ago had also met with Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, to discuss the plans for the Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan fund that will help CDS and NDA aspirants from remote corners of the country to receive the training, guidance and funding to pursue their dreams of serving the nation.

Major is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. It is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Apart from Adivi Sesh, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla and Murali Sharma. The film is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who laid his life in the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Major honours the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life and presents his dedication, courage, and sacrifices.

