Makar Sankranti 2021: From Amitabh Bachchan to Hema Malini, Celebs Pour in Wishes

Makar Sankranti is being celebrated across the country on January 14. The pious day is marked in the lunar month of Magha. The day is dedicated to the Surya or the Sun God. Devotees worship the Sun on this day and seek blessings.

Believers as a part of the age-old ritual take a holy dip in sacred rivers, like Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari and Krishna. As per Hindu belief, doing this on Makar Sankranti can help the person wash all the sins that s/he has committed in life.

To mark the occasion, celebrities from the Indian Film Fraternity have extended their warmest wishes to all their fans and well-wishers.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took to the micro-blogging site to pen a note for his online family.

T 3783 - मकर संक्रांती च्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा !! 😇🙏🏻 तिळगुळ घ्या ... गोड गोड बोला !!!#2021हर दिशा में , अवसर एक , त्योहार अनेक अनेकता में एकता , उत्साहक अनेक ~ ab pic.twitter.com/stL3WGiBpJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 14, 2021

In the subsequent tweet, Sr. Bachchan has expressed his gratitude towards those who have wished him on the auspicious day.

T 3783 - जिन सभी ने , मुझे व्यक्तिगत, मकर संक्रांति की शुभकामनाएँ भेजी हैं , उन्हें मैं अपना आभार प्रकट करता हूँ । सब को उत्तर न दे पाउँगा । संख्या अधिक है । तो इस माध्यम से आप सब को धनयवाद और मेरी शुभकामनाएँ स्नेह 🙏❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/MbgcZezUti — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 14, 2021

Popularly known as the dream girl of Bollywood, Hema Malini has shared a beautiful graphic which sends a message on how diverse India is. Through her post, she has wished people for Bihu, Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh took to her Twitter account to share a stunning photo of herself in which she is clad in a white Indian outfit. On the image itself, ‘Happy Sankranti’ can be read.

To all of you 😃 Happy Sankranti ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/zTXt4H5xSB — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) January 14, 2021

Actress and fitness freak Shilpa Shetty has shared a fun video with her sister Shamita Shetty to wish her insta fam. In the candid video, they feed each other Til-Gud laddoos and also danced a bit. The video ends with a message that reads ‘May the sun’s rays radiate, peace, prosperity and happiness in your life….today and always’.

Actor Randeep Hooda extended his greetings on the day. He has shared a photo in which he is seen standing in a field. He too has wished everyone for Lohri, Uttarayan, Pongal, Makar Sankranti and Bihu.

South Megastar Chiranjeevi has wished all his fans and followers a Happy Sankranti. Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni also wished their fans on the auspicious occasion.

Happy Pongal/Sankranti .. let’s make it a day of gratitude .. how wonderful it is to just be alive #HappyPongal #HappyMakarSankranti — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 14, 2021

Magh Bihu in Assam, Lohri in North India and Pongal in Tamil Nadu are also celebrated on the same day.