Makar Sankranti: Akshay Kumar Flies Kite, Hema Malini Prepares Pongal as Celebrities Extend Wishes

India is celebrating Makar Sankranti today. The auspicious festival of harvest is known with different names in different parts of India. Various celebrities took to social media to wish their fans on this special occasion. Akshay Kumar shared a picture of him flying a kite on Instagram as he wished his followers a joyful Makar Sankranti. He wrote an inspiring message asking friends to keep holding the thread of belief.

Earlier today, Hema Malini shared her pictures of preparing Pongal at home. She celebrated the festival with her family. The politician-actress is looking beautiful in a pink saree as she can be seen preparing the traditional dish in a traditional pot.

Celebrated Pongal with the family today. Here I am making the Pongal at home😊 pic.twitter.com/vP3R7U32He— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 14, 2022

Just like her mother, daughter Isha Deol also shared a video on Instagram following her traditions on Pongal.

Shilpa Shetty shared a video on Instagram wishing her fans. She wrote, “May the harvest festival reap you all the love, blessings, and happiness that you deserve. Happy Makar Sankranti and Happy Pongal to everyone 🙏❤️"

Samantha Akkineni extended her wish as well.

Manoj Bajpayee and various Indian actors from the South extended their Makar Sankranti and Pongal wishes on Twitter.

Actor Suriya, who was last seen in social drama Jai Bhim, wished fans by sharing the poster of his upcoming film Etharkkum Thunindhavan on Twitter.

Wish you all a Happy Pongal and Makar Sankranti!!#ET pic.twitter.com/miuc7edLJe— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) January 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also shared an adorable picture with his wife Katrina Kaif as they celebrated their first Lohri after marriage.

Dia Mirza and Kangana Ranaut too wished fans by remembering the different names associated with the festival. While Kangana shared colourful art on Instagram Stories, Dia took to Twitter to share an artistic wish.

Happy Bihu, Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal - India 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/rJF6pPscbY— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 14, 2022

The festival is named Magh Bihu in Assam, Maghi in Punjab, Maghi Saaji in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarayan in Jammu, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, Sakraat in Haryana, Sukarat in central India, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Ghughuti in Uttarakhand, Dahi Chura in Bihar, Makara Sankranti in Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and West Bengal and Sankranthi in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Although the names vary, the festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country to welcome the transition of shorter days into longer and warmer days. The festival is dedicated to Lord Sun. According to the Hindu calendar, Sun enters Makar (Capricorn) sign on this day.

People prepare various delicacies, decorate their homes to bring home the festivities. In many parts of India, people also fly kites and paint the sky colourful.

