Makarand Deshpande on Edited Scene Between Him and Jr NTR, Conversation with SS Rajamouli for RRR| Exclusive

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has set the cash register ringing at the box office. The movie has not only minted money but has also received rave reviews from critics. RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn feature in key roles in the film. The epic period action drama also features actor, writer, and director Makarand Deshpande, who has a prominent presence in Hindi films and regional cinema. In a recent interview with News18.com, Makarand spilled the beans about an edited scene in the film featuring him and Jr NTR. The Makdee actor also dished on how he landed the role in the Bahubali director’s film.

In RRR, Makarand portrays a vital role as a senior member of the Gound community, who accompanies Bheem (Jr NTR) among others to bring a girl child, captured by the British, back to her home in the village.

Talking about how he got the role, he said, “I got a call from Ram Charan’s office to tell that SS Rajamouli wants to meet me for a role. And when I’d reached, I saw Ram Charan waiting. He said ‘I wanted to meet you as well.’ It is so nice that people from South appreciate actors from Bollywood.”

Describing his meeting with the Bahubali director, Makarand said, “Rajamouli Sir was wonderful, he just told me the story and my part, and I had my makeup and costume test done immediately. And since then I just wanted to be a part of this film. Normally people say, ki mujhe ek shot ka role de de, it was like that. And yes, one is ecstatic that one is part of a film that is creating history. And I was excited just to see the actors, their dedication, and especially the film made with all the COVID problems. “

Lauding the efforts of the film’s director, he added, “The mammoth effort put in, and I am being a part of it. I am feeling wonderful. As the days will go by, it will further become bigger. And a bigger hit is not the point. It is like a storm, which has no measure. So yes, I’m fortunate that I’m part of this project.”

Asked about his experience of sharing screen space with Jr NTR, Makarand shared that the two bonded over their love for theatre. He said, “Jr NTR basically is a performer, and he knows about my theatre background. So he always spoke about theatre. He said how much he would love to act in theatre someday because he’s a performer, and so he respects theatre. So working with Jr NTR was great. I had more interaction with him, of course, and it was wonderful.”

During the conversation, Makarand shared that SS Rajamouli contacted him as he was mighty impressed with the actor’s role in Swades and Satya.

The actor, is known for his work in films like Company, Danav, Makdee, and Sarfarosh was also seen in Netflix’s The Fame Game. On being asked about what is the major difference that he reckoned between the two, the ‘Guzaarish’ actor said, “OTT gives, you proper space to experiment with one’s role and character.”

Citing an example of his character in RRR would have been in an OTT project, Makarand shared different tracks featuring his character and its story could have been explored. He added said that the existence of his character and from where it came would have been shared with the viewers.

Spilling the beans about an edited scene between him and Jr NTR in RRR, Makarand told News18.com, “There was a sequence shows Bheem (Jr NTR) as newly born, and I named him as Gound, which got edited.” If it would have been an OTT project, then my story could have been there.

Giving the reason behind the scene being cut out, Makarand shared, “It is a separate track which is not possible in they have too many tracks to follow. Yes, they can either have just a little girl’s story or the main hero’s story. They can’t have my story. Yes, but if the film would be on OTT they can have my story.”

With the success of RRR and other films, the viewers are turning up to theatres. The actor shared that movies are a medium to spread happiness and love, and we should continue watching them. He said, “I’m hoping that with people coming to the theaters and watching OTT films - it’s a good time for everybody. And I just want people to spread love and not hate. Because of the war between Ukraine, Russia, then COVID, and the economic crisis, there is a lot going on. So let’s not spread the hatred with that now, as it is, we have something else to fight with."

