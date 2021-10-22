Makarand Deshpande Shares Throwback Photo With Shah Rukh Khan From Circus Days

Theatre artist and veteran actor-director Makarand Deshpande, on Thursday, shared a throwback photo with Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of iconic TV show Circus. The picture featured filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar and actor Satish Kaul besides Shah Rukh and Makarand. “Enjoying fun times shooting for Circus travelling with Circus," Makarand captioned the post and added a heart emoji.

“I don’t remember who clicked the photo. Sorry for that. My Bhabhi has kept some lovely photos safe, unfortunately she is no more, passed away a year ago. This photo was sent to me by her daughter," the 55-year-old added.

Circus was released in 1989 and became one of the most popular series of the time. The drama series was directed by Kundan Shah and Aziz Mirza. The television series starred many actors who later went on to become big names in Bollywood. Makarand, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Neeraj Vora, Satish Kaul and Pavan Malhotra played pivotal roles. Shah Rukh played the lead.

Shah Rukh played the role of Shekharan, who was initially reluctant to work in a circus but gradually developed a relationship with the workers. Circus was the second TV show of Shah Rukh after Fauji.

During the Covid-19 lockdown last year, Doordarshan replayed Circus and it received positive response from the audience. The show also featured Renuka Sahane playing the role of Maria.

“It was great as we all were quite young and enthusiastic. Shah Rukh had a huge craze even at that time because of his previous show Fauji. He was like a heartthrob even then," Renuka was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror last year.

The actress added that Shah Rukha had not become a film star then but she saw a mob of around 20,000 people gathering just to watch Shah Rukh. “He was a workaholic. He would have worked for 36 hours at a stretch if he was asked to. That kind of energy was very infectious," Renuka added while praising Shah Rukh’s professionalism.

