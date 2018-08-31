Make RK Studio into a Museum to Conserve Cinematic History: Mumbai Congress

Recently the Kapoor family announced that they are letting go of the iconic RK studio because its renovation is beyond financial viability.Now Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam has insisted the state government take over RK Studio and turn it into a film museum. The congress leader wrote a letter to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis saying, “Over the past few decades, the people of Mumbai have developed an emotional bond with the legendary film studio. Hence, we demand the government to acquire this property at the market value stated by the Kapoor family and convert it into a film museum. This will serve the dual purpose of preserving an important part of our nation’s heritage while also generating revenue for the government.”Nirupam also asked the government to conserve the historical and emotional worth to the studio. “The film studio is an extremely important part of our country’s cinematic history as well as an icon of cultural integration,” he said.Last year on September 16, a major fire broke out at one of the main stages of RK Studio and destroyed the sets of a dance reality show while the ground floor was gutted.Describing the fire that gutted the stage 1 of RK Studio, Rishi and Randhir Kapoor said that more than monetary its an emotional loss for the family, for they have lost the entire memorabilia of Raj Kapoor and whatever the legendary actor had built has been burnt down.RK Films has given Bollywood titles like Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Boot Polish (1954), Shri 420 (1955) and Jaagte Raho (1956).The studio was the venue for movies like Jis Desh Me Ganga Behti Hain (1960), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), the debut film for Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Prem Rog (1982), Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), which was the founder- actor's last film before his death in June 1988.