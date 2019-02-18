LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Makers Decide To Not Release Total Dhamaal in Pakistan, Twitter Comes Up with Hilarious Responses

The decision to not release Total Dhamaal in Pakistan has led to a very different kind of response on Twitter where people started calling the film a weapon of punishment for the Pakistanis.

News18.com

Updated:February 18, 2019, 8:09 PM IST
Makers Decide To Not Release Total Dhamaal in Pakistan, Twitter Comes Up with Hilarious Responses
The decision to not release Total Dhamaal in Pakistan has led to a very different kind of response on Twitter where people started calling the film a weapon of punishment for the Pakistanis.
Loading...
The makers of Total Dhamaal have decided to not release their film in Pakistan. On Monday, the core team behind the film announced that Total Dhamaal has been withdrawn from cinema halls in Pakistan in the wake of the dastardly Pulwama attack in which at least 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter on Monday to share the decision. “In light of the current situation the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan,” he tweeted.

The entire crew of the film, including the actors, has also pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh for the cause.

"In the light of the recent attacks, the makers and the actors got together to help out the families of the Pulwama martyrs. It is a sad thing to see the Indian soldiers suffer through this event and the team was keen on doing their bit to support them," a spokesperson of the film unit said in a statement.

However, such a move initiated a very different kind of response on Twitter where people started calling the film a weapon of punishment for the Pakistanis. Some went on to call it the perfect torture tool for the viewers in Pakistan.

Here are some of the funny reactions on Twitter:
















Total Dhamaal, directed by Indra Kumar, boasts of an army of stars. From Ajay Devgn to Anil Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit, Total Dhamaal is projected as the biggest film in the franchise that began with Dhamaal in 2007. The second film in the series, Double Dhamaal, hit the screens in 2011.

The usual star-cast of the franchise - Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaffery and Riteish Deshmukh - is also returning with Total Dhamaal.

The film will hit the theatres on February 22, 2019.

