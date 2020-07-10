Makers of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan Dismantle Football Arena Due to Mumbai Rains

A makeshift football stadium had been erected for the shooting of Maidaan, the biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. It had been lying unused since March, due to the lockdown. Lead actor Ajay Devgn and producer Boney Kapoor were worried that the field would have to be dismantled if the lockdown ran into the monsoon.

The set was modelled on an international stadium. It was built earlier this year in the suburbs to serve as the location for eight matches that will be shown in the sports drama.

Shooting for the film hasn't resumed yet and with the ongoing monsoon in Mumbai, the makers had to demolish the set. The crew is waiting till the monsoons are over. The set will be reconstructed before they resume work in November, reported Mid-Day. The film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

A source from the unit revealed, "Even though the state government greenlit the resumption of shoots on May 31, Ajay, Amit and Boney Kapoor had opined that returning to the set in June would be impractical as they would have to call time once monsoon arrived. Given that the rains would destroy the set completely, they decided to pull it down and have it built from scratch in October."



Since the shooting will now resume in November, the release date of the film was also pushed to August next year. The announcement of the new release date was made recently.

Read: Maidaan: Ajay Devgn-starrer Sports Drama Set For Independence Day Weekend Release In 2021