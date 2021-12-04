Makers of Anand Deverakonda Starrer Highway Share Poster Featuring Lead Actors

The makers of Anand Deverakonda starrer Highway have unveiled posters of the sensational crime thriller. Helmed by Cinematographer-turned-director KV Guhan, the poster features lead actors Anand Deverakonda, Saiyami Kher, Paatal Lok fame Abhishek Banerjee and Manasa Radhakrishnan.

Anand entered the industry in 2019 with the Telugu film Dorasani. He is the younger brother of Arjun Reddy fame actor Vijay Deverakonda. Though his first film did not give the expected results, the actor was appreciated for his performance in his second film Middle Class Melodies, which was released last year.

The cast and crew of Highway have recently wrapped the shoot of the film in Hyderabad. The makers are currently busy with post-production work. The release date of the film is yet unknown. According to the makers, the release date will be announced soon.

Malayalam actor Manasa Radhakrishnan is marking her debut in Telugu cinema with this film. She is playing the love interest Anand Deverakonda. The movie was mostly shot in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

Speaking about the film, KV Guhan said, “Highway is a refreshing story with road drama-cum-psychological crime thriller. The film has a stylish presentation and is shot with high technical values. I am confident that the screenplay of the film will keep surprising the audience throughout the runtime. I am happy with the work and hope that the audience will also like my third film as a director.”

The film is bankrolled by Venkat Talari and the music of the film has been composed by Simon K King.

Meanwhile, talking about Anand Deverakonda work front, the actor has back-to-back films in his pipeline. His upcoming Pushpaka Vimanam is all set to stream on OTT platform Aha from December 10. The comedy-thriller stars Anand in a husband role whose wife has eloped.

