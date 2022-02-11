Makers of Dhanush’s Maaran to Push Release Date to Avoid Clash With Ajith’s Valimai?

Dhanush’s next Maaran is preparing to follow in the footsteps of his recently released film, Atrangi Re. In India, Maaran will be available on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. This announcement was made a few weeks ago by the makers. Now, several rumours surrounding Maaran’s release are doing rounds on the internet.

The makers of the Dhanush-starrer confirmed that the film will be released in February, but an official announcement is yet to be made. While the makers have not yet locked the final date officially, some reports suggested that the film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 25.

However, the latest reports indicate a postponement is on the charts to avoid a possible box-office clash with Ajith starrer Valimai, which is slated to premiere on February 24. Maaran was initially scheduled to hit the OTT screen in January.

• #Dhanush's #MaaranTrailer Will Be Out This Week. Planning To Premiere it On 25th February or 4th March in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam Audios Exclusively.#MaaranOnHotstar | #Maaran ! pic.twitter.com/Tk498Lm4UC— OTT Platform's ™ (@OTTPlatform) February 5, 2022

Maaran is filmmaker Karthick Naren’s first collaboration with actor Dhanush. Sathya Jyothi Films has backed the film, which was shot in Chennai and Hyderabad. This movie will be superstar Dhanush’s third straight to OTT release. His last film, Jagame Thanthiram, was distributed straight to Netflix last year.

At the time, he was displeased with the filmmakers for not waiting for theatres to reopen before releasing the picture.

Dhanush’s forthcoming film is billed as an investigative thriller, with Krishnakumar and Mahendran playing major roles. The film’s female protagonist is played by Malavika Mohanan.

The film’s first look poster is already available and has been well received by fans. Dhanush also posted a few images from his next film. The versatile actor may be seen in these photos sporting an intense look for his next film.

