Makers of DJ Tillu 2 in Trouble As Lead Actress Walks Out of Project

Vimal Krishna directorial DJ Tillu was released on February 12 and it received mixed reviews. However, the audience was left bowled over by actors Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Neha Shetty and others. However, reviewers were extremely critical of the weaker second half Despite that, the makers were planning a sequel to the movie. However, it’s not going as planned.

Reportedly, actress Sree Leela was finalised some time ago to play the titular character. She has now walked out of the film. Rumour is rife that Sree was having some creative differences with the makers of DJ Tillu.

This comes even as Sree had already shot for several scenes of the DJ Tillu sequel. There is no clarity about what prompted Sree to take this decision. This is not the only time a member has left the sequel of DJ Tillu. Director Vimal had also opted out of the project after some creative differences with the makers.

After Vimal’s exit, Mallik Ram is helming the direction of DJ Tillu 2. Reports have also trickled in that actress Anupama Parameswaran will essay the role of leading lady. Makers felt that Anupama was apt and will do justice to the role.

According to reports, Siddhu has also left no stone unturned to keep the entertainment quotient high in DJ Tillu’s sequel. Reportedly, he has kept all other projects on hold now and is completely focussing on DJ Tillu 2. It remains to be seen how DJ Tillu 2 will perform at the box office. S. Naga Vamsi will produce this film under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

It also remains to be seen what other changes the team makes to the film. Apart from Siddhu and Neha, actors like Prince Cecil, Brahmaji, and Fish Venkat were also in DJ Tillu.

