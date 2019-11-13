Makers of Hotel Mumbai Release Special Patriotic Anthem, Humein Bharat Kehte Hain

After winning accolades across the world, Dev Patel’s Hotel Mumbai is amassing great love on home turf, ahead of its release this month-end in India. The makers are all set to launch an emotionally-charged, patriotic anthem titled Humein Bharat Kehte Hain, composed by Sunny Inder and sung by Stebin Ben. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Kumaar.

Hotel Mumbai tells a humane story of the tragic sequence of events that started on the night of November 26, 2008, when the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai came under siege after 10 gunmen entered the hotel premises and gunned down the guests residing there. The film portrays not only the courage of the people but also the triumph of the human spirit and how people came out of the incident stronger. With Humein Bharat Kehte Hain the makers aim to reflect on the theme of the film that unites the entire nation of India under the unbreakable spirit of humanity.

The film stars Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi among others in pivotal roles.

In the film, Patel will be seen essaying the role of a Sikh man named Arjun in the film. Talking about the film, in an earlier interview Dev said, "I spent about a month with my coach Raghuveer Joshi working on the accent and the pitch. Since the character is fictional, there was no reference point."

"Look-wise we built him up from ground zero. I had to completely change my appearance, work on my Hindi and Punjabi at the same time and ensure that the words sound correct in terms of tonality. I had done neither of these before but I am glad the film made me push myself to try out an uncharted territory personally. The story is close to me as I was shooting here for one month and the next in my house in London my parents looking at the TV screens and watching Mumbai burning, it was horrible," added the Slumdog Millionaire star.

Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, Hotel Mumbai will release in India on November 29, 2019, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

