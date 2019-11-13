Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Makers of Hotel Mumbai Release Special Patriotic Anthem, Humein Bharat Kehte Hain

After winning accolades across the world, Dev Patel’s Hotel Mumbai is amassing great love on home turf, ahead of its release this month-end in India.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Makers of Hotel Mumbai Release Special Patriotic Anthem, Humein Bharat Kehte Hain
Image courtesy: Hotel Mumbai/ Twitter

After winning accolades across the world, Dev Patel’s Hotel Mumbai is amassing great love on home turf, ahead of its release this month-end in India. The makers are all set to launch an emotionally-charged, patriotic anthem titled Humein Bharat Kehte Hain, composed by Sunny Inder and sung by Stebin Ben. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Kumaar.

Hotel Mumbai tells a humane story of the tragic sequence of events that started on the night of November 26, 2008, when the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai came under siege after 10 gunmen entered the hotel premises and gunned down the guests residing there. The film portrays not only the courage of the people but also the triumph of the human spirit and how people came out of the incident stronger. With Humein Bharat Kehte Hain the makers aim to reflect on the theme of the film that unites the entire nation of India under the unbreakable spirit of humanity.

The film stars Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi among others in pivotal roles.

In the film, Patel will be seen essaying the role of a Sikh man named Arjun in the film. Talking about the film, in an earlier interview Dev said, "I spent about a month with my coach Raghuveer Joshi working on the accent and the pitch. Since the character is fictional, there was no reference point."

"Look-wise we built him up from ground zero. I had to completely change my appearance, work on my Hindi and Punjabi at the same time and ensure that the words sound correct in terms of tonality. I had done neither of these before but I am glad the film made me push myself to try out an uncharted territory personally. The story is close to me as I was shooting here for one month and the next in my house in London my parents looking at the TV screens and watching Mumbai burning, it was horrible," added the Slumdog Millionaire star.

Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, Hotel Mumbai will release in India on November 29, 2019, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram