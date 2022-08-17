Makers of Indrans' Kanakarajyam Release New Poster to Generate More Excitement

A new poster of Kanakarajyam, helmed by Sagar Hari of Sathyam Mathrame Bodhippikkoo, is out. It features Indrans and Athira Patel of Bhoothakaalam fame in a father-daughter relationship. The poster showcases the former riding a bicycle, and the latter sitting in front. The film headlined by Indrans and Murali Gopy is based on two real incidents that took place in Alappuzha a few years ago.

Take a look at the poster:

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the film also features Leona, Sreejith Ravi, Rajesh Sharma, Achuthanandan, Jolly Chirayath, Unni Raj, Dinesh Prabhakar, James Eliya, Harish Pengan, Remya Suresh, Saina Krishna, Sreevidya Mullachery, and Ramesh Kottayam in key roles.

The upcoming Malayalam film will mark Sagar’s fourth project in the industry after Kumbarees, Sathyam Mathrame Bodhippikkoo, and Veekam. Vinayaka Ajith backed the film under Ajith Vinayaka Films banner.

The film features music by Arun Muraleedharan and the lyrics of songs are penned by Harinarayan. Ajeesh Anand is the editor, while Abilash Shankarhandled the cinematography.

In addition, art direction for the film is provided by Pradeep MV, makeup is by Pradeep Gopalakrishnan, Pradeep Mattannur worked as costume designer, and Jith Pirapankot is the production controller for the project.

Indrans’ latest outing in the Malayalam film industry is with the Sajimon Prabhakar directorial film Malayankunju starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

On the work front, the actor has a host of highly ambitious projects in the pipeline including 2403 ft, Made in Caravan, Kaapa, Pathonpatham Noottandu, Jackson Bazaar Youth, and Udal.

In addition, he also has a techno-thriller which is titled Gila, and debutant A.B. Binil’s Vamanan, which is touted as a horror-psycho thriller. For the film, Indrans will be teaming up with Vijay Babu.

