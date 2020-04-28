Makers of Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi Incur Losses of Rs 5 Crore Due to COVID-19 Lockdown: Report

The makers of Thalaivi have reportedly suffered around 5 crores of loses after shooting of Kangana Ranaut’s starrer got suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, makers had got Parliament House constructed at the Ramakrishna Cine Studio in Hyderabad. The 45-day long shooting was supposed to start from March 10. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the shooting schedule couldn’t go as planned.

Shailesh Singh, one of the producers of the film, told the entertainment portal that the shooting of the film must be completed before the arrival of monsoon, otherwise, the entire set will get damaged and re-constructing the set will be expensive.

Vishnu Vardhan Induri, another producer of the film, said that the next schedule of the movie was to begin in Chennai and for which he had got a huge set prepared at AVM Studio. 40 per cent shooting of the flick is still left, added Vishnu.

Thalaivi is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. It is a multilingual film. Apart from Kangana, the movie features Arvind Swami in MG Ramachandran’s role. The flick is directed by A. L. Vijay. The film will release in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.

