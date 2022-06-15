Makers Of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vari Paata Release Full Video Of Kalaavathi Song

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released on May 12. The Parushuram Petla directorial marked Mahesh’s comeback to the silver screen after two years with a bang. The film, despite mixed reviews, performed brilliantly at the ticket window.

Now a month after the film’s release, on June 14, the makers released the full video of the Kalaavathi song on YouTube.

The song has received lots of love from the audience, with over 7 lakh views and 47,000 likes so far.

Film critic-cum-producer BA Raju also tweeted, “Here’s the Sensational #Kalaavathi.”

Though the film opened to mixed reviews from the critics and audiences, the movie was able to play in packed theatres during its opening weekend. While fans also enjoyed the movie on the OTT platform, they are now also looking forward to his other upcoming releases.

In Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu plays a banker, while Keerthy Suresh portrays the female lead. The project marks Mahesh Babu and Keerthy’s first collaboration. One of the movie’s standout features is their chemistry. The music for Sarkaru Vaari Paata was composed by S. Thaman, and a few of the tracks have already achieved chart-topping success.

Talking about numbers and examining the pre-release performance of Sarkaru Vaari Paata by region, Nizam (Telangana) contributed Rs. 36 crore to the revenue of the film, Seeded (Rayalaseema) Rs. 13 crore, Uttarandhra Rs. 12.50 crore, Guntur Rs. 9 crore, Nellore Rs. 4 crore, and Krishna contributed Rs. 7.5 crore.

Additionally, the film had pre-release sales of Rs. 8.50 crore from the East and Rs. 7 crore from the West. Together, the estimates for the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were Rs. 96.50 crore, and the pre-release business in Karnataka was estimated to be worth Rs. 8.50 crore.

