Malayalam film Malikappuram, starring Unni Mukundan, has surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, after 40 days of its release. With this, Malikappuram has become one of the most successful Malayalam movies in recent times. On the basis of positive word of mouth promotion, the movie is still doing well at the box office. The movie was released in theatres on December 30, 2022.

Made on a budget of a mere Rs 3 crore, the movie directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar is making a huge profit. While most filmmakers celebrate their massive success in the form of parties and vacations, the makers of Malikappuram have come up with a very unique way of celebrating the success.

The makers of Malikappuram have announced a charity scheme providing aid for cancer patients in order to celebrate the box office success. It is the first time in the history of Malayalam cinema that a movie is running a charity scheme for cancer patients as part of its success. An announcement was made recently by actors of the film Unni Mukundan, Deva Nandha and Sreepath at Hotel Malabar Palace in Kozhikode. While Unni Mukundan announced the facilities for adults, Deva Nandha and Sreepath announced the facilities for children.

#Malikappuram team to announce a charity scheme for cancer patients which is implemented as part of the success of a film. More details will be announced this Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10 am at Hotel Malabar Palace, Kozhikode Palayam 👏Good gesture from the whole team 👏 pic.twitter.com/NQkaS9rDkS — AB George (@AbGeorge_) February 2, 2023

The treatment is being provided under the auspices of Aster Mims Hospital and Aster Volunteers in collaboration with the team of Malikappuram. The scheme includes cancer diagnosis and treatment, and free bone marrow transplants for children under 15 years from underprivileged backgrounds. The scheme also includes special benefits for cancer treatment for senior citizens, a 50% discount on radiation therapy and a special discount on cancer surgeries including robotic oncosurgery and ortho oncosurgery.

The highly acclaimed film, which is narrated by Malayalam star Mammootty, revolves around an 8-year-old girl’s desire to visit the Sabarimala Temple.

