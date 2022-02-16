Makers of Mark Antony, Starring Vishal, Erect Massive Set in Chennai

A gigantic set for the shooting of action drama Mark Antony, starring Vishal, under the direction of Adhik Ravichandran, is being constructed in Chennai. With the support of various artists, director Adhik Ravichandran is busy creating a set for Mark Antony in Chennai. The director has also shared a photo of the massive set on which the producers have spent crores.

The shooting for Mark Antony is set to begin in February-end. SJ Suryah will play the role of villain in the film, which was officially announced a few weeks ago. The soundtrack will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while the film will be produced by Vinod Kumar under the banner of Mini Studios. Mark Antony was tentatively titled Vishal 33.

Meanwhile, Adhik Ravichandran’s Bagheera, starring Prabhu Deva, is set to hit theatres, and the director has already wowed the audience with the teaser and trailer of the film. The makers are yet to announce a release date. Prabhu Deva will be seen in different avatars, including that of a psychopath, in the film.

Speaking of Vishal’s work, he was last seen in Veeramae Vaagai Soodum. The film was supposed to be released on January 26, 2022, but it was pushed to February 4, 2022. The film garnered mixed reviews, but it did not fare well at the box office.

Vishal is also awaiting the release of Laththi. A. Vinoth Kumar makes his directorial debut with this Tamil-language cop revenge action thriller, which is produced by Ramana and Nandha Durairaj of Rana Productions. Vishal, Sunaina, and Prabhu appear in the film. This is Vishal and Sunaina’s second collaboration after Samar, which was released in 2012. Vishal will also be seen in Thupparivaalan 2, which he has directed and produced.

