Makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna's 107th Film to Share Massive Update on Raksha Bandhan

The fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna are eagerly waiting for his 107th film. The teaser of the film was released on the actor’s birthday and it received a good response. The fans and supporters are now waiting for new updates on the film. And if reports are anything to go by, the makers of NBK 107 are expected to share a big update on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, which is on August 11.

Gopichand Malineni is directing Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 107th film. The shooting of the film is currently underway near a railway station in the Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana and fans flooded the location to click NBK’s pictures.

The Police force made all the necessary arrangements so that the shooting of the film was not hampered by the mass gathering. In the viral photos, Nandamuri Balakrishna was seen wearing a white Indian outfit with a temple stole.

In the film, Shruti Haasan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen playing the female lead. While Shruti will be seen opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna, Varalaxmi is reportedly playing the role of a villain in the film. Kannada actor Duniya Vijay is playing the role of a villain, who confronts Nandamuri Balakrishna in the movie.

In NBK 107, Nandamuri Balakrishna will reportedly play the role of a police officer. In the film, Balayya will be seen in a dual role — one of a police officer and another of a saint. It is reported that the story of the film is based on real-life stories.

NBK 107 is expected to release in December this year. However, they may also release the film in January 2023 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

