Makers of Nani-Starrer Dasara To Resume Shooting Climax Soon, Check Date

Natural Superstar Nani, who was busy promoting Ante Sundaraniki in the early-mid of June this year, is back with his upcoming romantic-action film Dasara. Previously, it was reported that the film Dasara’s production was halted due to the ongoing Tollywood strike. However, according to the reports, the recent update indicates that the producer guild has allowed the Nani-starrer to resume shooting despite the strike.

The makers of the much-awaited rustic drama are all set to resume production on December 16 as the climax of the film is pending. Dasara’s shoot will be completed by the end of this month.

In the movie, Nani will be speaking Telugu for the first time, and he has been particularly trained for the role. The upcoming Telugu-language action drama film is written and directed by Srikanth Odela, a novice, and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

The film stars Nani and Keerthy Suresh and will take place in the Singareni coal mines in Ramagundam’s Godavarikhani, Telangana. Keerthy Suresh was cast as the female lead opposite Nani, her second collaboration with him after Nenu Local, while other stars like Samuthirakani, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in the supporting roles.

Santhosh Narayanan composed the film’s musical score and soundtrack album. Saregama purchased the music rights. The first single Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan was released on October 3 this year. Many critics praised the song applauding the makeover of Nani and Santhosh Narayanan’s distinctive composition.

Like Nani’s recent films Shyam Singha Roy and Ante Sundaraniki, Dasara will be released in Telugu, as well as dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Earlier, Nani took a break and travelled to Europe with his family. He recently returned and is prepared to continue filming Dasara. The actor will take a break for the holiday season before beginning production on his new film the following year. The actor is in talks for his next upcoming flick HIT 3, and the production will begin next year.

