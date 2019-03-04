English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Makers of Narendra Modi Documentary Recreate Godhra Scene, Set Train Coach on Fire
On Sunday, the makers of a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi recreated the Godhra attack scene when a coach of Sabarmati Express was set on fire by a mob.
PM Narendra Modi waves as he leaves after addressing the CSIR's Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology 2016-2018 function in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
On Sunday, the makers of a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi recreated the Godhra attack scene when a coach of Sabarmati Express was set on fire by a mob. The incident took place in 2002 when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.
The Indian Express reported that the shoot was planned and supervised by the Western Railways and the Vadodara fire department. “Permission was given to shoot the documentary film here. It was shot at the narrow gauge Vishwamitri railway station. No rail traffic was affected in the process of the shoot and the bogie being used for the shoot was provided by us. It is a mock-drill bogie and was unused,” the publication quoted Western Railway PRO Khemraj Meena as saying.
While the Sabarmati Express scene was shot in Gujarat, the scenes from inside the train will be shot at a set in Mumbai.
Indian Express also quoted Jayraj Gadhvi, who is the points person for shoot in Gujarat, saying, “It is a biopic documentary that captures the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This particular scene speaks of the challenges he faced. The Railways has given us the coach to shoot the scenes of the outside of the train, which shows the burning coach. However the scenes from inside the train will be shot at a film set in Mumbai.”
However, this is not the only film being made on the life of Modi. Another film starring Vivek Oberoi as Modi is also under production.
Follow @news18movies for more
The Indian Express reported that the shoot was planned and supervised by the Western Railways and the Vadodara fire department. “Permission was given to shoot the documentary film here. It was shot at the narrow gauge Vishwamitri railway station. No rail traffic was affected in the process of the shoot and the bogie being used for the shoot was provided by us. It is a mock-drill bogie and was unused,” the publication quoted Western Railway PRO Khemraj Meena as saying.
While the Sabarmati Express scene was shot in Gujarat, the scenes from inside the train will be shot at a set in Mumbai.
Indian Express also quoted Jayraj Gadhvi, who is the points person for shoot in Gujarat, saying, “It is a biopic documentary that captures the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This particular scene speaks of the challenges he faced. The Railways has given us the coach to shoot the scenes of the outside of the train, which shows the burning coach. However the scenes from inside the train will be shot at a film set in Mumbai.”
However, this is not the only film being made on the life of Modi. Another film starring Vivek Oberoi as Modi is also under production.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Remembering India’s Funny Man Jaspal Bhatti on His 64th Birth Anniversary
- Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Getting Married in Christian Wedding Ceremony Next Month: Report
- How Instagram Exposure Could Ruin Children's Eating Habit
- Realme 3 with MediaTek Helio P70 is Priced Rs 8,999 Onwards; Will Battle With Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- New Sensors Monitor Unwell Babies, But Don't Get in The Way of Parents Trying to Cuddle The Newborn
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results