Makers of Narendra Modi Documentary Recreate Godhra Scene, Set Train Coach on Fire

On Sunday, the makers of a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi recreated the Godhra attack scene when a coach of Sabarmati Express was set on fire by a mob. The incident took place in 2002 when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.The Indian Express reported that the shoot was planned and supervised by the Western Railways and the Vadodara fire department. "Permission was given to shoot the documentary film here. It was shot at the narrow gauge Vishwamitri railway station. No rail traffic was affected in the process of the shoot and the bogie being used for the shoot was provided by us. It is a mock-drill bogie and was unused," the publication quoted Western Railway PRO Khemraj Meena as saying.While the Sabarmati Express scene was shot in Gujarat, the scenes from inside the train will be shot at a set in Mumbai.Indian Express also quoted Jayraj Gadhvi, who is the points person for shoot in Gujarat, saying, "It is a biopic documentary that captures the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This particular scene speaks of the challenges he faced. The Railways has given us the coach to shoot the scenes of the outside of the train, which shows the burning coach. However the scenes from inside the train will be shot at a film set in Mumbai."However, this is not the only film being made on the life of Modi. Another film starring Vivek Oberoi as Modi is also under production.