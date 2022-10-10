Makers Of Panchathantram Lock December 9 as Release Date for the Film

Panchathantram featuring Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Swathi Reddy, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Rahul Vijay, and Naresh Agasthya in lead has locked its release date. The upcoming anthology is set for its theatrical release on December 9. Announcing the same, the film unit shared a release date announcement video via YouTube.

The video begins with Brahmanandam looking at a cassette with Panchatantram. Soon Rahul Vijay is seen walking anxiously, staring at the sky. Sivatmika Rajasekhar who was in a happy mood was shown as his partner. Samudrakhani and Divya Vani appear to be middle-aged couples. Then scenes of Divya Sripada with her husband in a blissful emotional mood are seen. In the film, ‘Colors’ Swathi plays a pivotal role.



Written and directed by Harsha Pulipaka, the film is jointly bankrolled by Akhilesh Vardhan and Srujan Yarabolu under Ticket Factory and S Originals banners.

Speaking on the occasion, Producers Srujan Yarabolu and Akhilesh Vardhan said, “The promotional films we released earlier featuring Brahmanandam, the first glimpses got an excellent response from the audience. Brahmanandam is playing an important role as Vedavyas in our movie. All the actors and technicians supported the movie and it was good. I am very happy that the film has done so well.”

The director of the film, Harsha Pulipaka, said that the characters in the story of this film, which comes with good content, have been written and screened to be beautiful and exciting.

“It can be said that Brahmanandam garu lived in the role of Vedavyas. Also, the scenes between Brahmanandam and Swathi Reddy are very heartwarming. Their characters leave a strong impression on the hearts of the audience. This movie, which has been made to appeal to all sections, will be released on December 9. I sincerely wish that all the audience will support and bless our film,” he said.

