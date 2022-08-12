Makers Of Pathu Thala Share Important Update On Simbu-Starrer; Details Inside

Ever since the upcoming Tamil film of Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu, titled Pathu Thala, was announced, ardent fans of the Kollywood star have been yearning for more details about the Obeli N. Krishna directorial.

Not so long ago, the Eeswaran star posted a couple of BTS photos from the sets of his highly-anticipated action film on his Instagram handle to hike cinephiles’ excitement about its release. Now, the makers of the film have finally shared an official update on Pathu Thala and revealed wrapping up its Bellary shoot schedule.

On August 11, Studio Green shared two BTS photos of director Obeli N. Krishna with Simbu and Gautham Karthik. In addition to that, the production house tweeted writing, “#PathuThala – Power Packed Bellary schedule is wrapped.” According to reports, Simbu will soon resume the shoot of Pathu Thala in Chennai.

Pathu Thala is the official Tamil remake of the 2017 Kannada film Mufti. The shooting of this upcoming Simbu-starrer had gone on floors almost three years ago. Alongside Simbu and Gautham Karthik, the star cast of Pathu Thala boasts of Priya Bhavani Shankar, Teejay Arunasalam, Redin Kingsley and Kalaiyarasan, to name a few.

The Kollywood film is jointly produced by Pen Studios and Studio Green. The musical maestro of Indian cinema, AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the music for the action thriller. Furthermore, Farook J Basha has been brought on board by the makers to execute the film’s cinematography.

Simbu will be seen essaying the role of a gangster in Pathu Thala. The film is expected to hit the big screen in December this year. However, no official announcement about its release date has been made by the makers as of yet. Meanwhile, Simbu will soon be seen in filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon’s next – Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The action-drama film is slated to release on September 15, 2022.

