Makers of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu Plan a Dasara Release. Details Inside

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu has become one of the long-delayed projects in Telugu cinema. The latest update about the thrilling venture is that in order to resume the shooting soon, director Krish has made some changes to the plans. The director is aiming to wrap the remaining shooting in four months so that the post-production work could begin.

The director is eyeing the Dasara season for the release of the big-ticket movie. Touted to be an epic drama, Pawan will essay the role of a warrior in the movie. The much-awaited film, revolving around the life of the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, is set against the backdrop of the Mughal empire and the Qutab Shahi rule in the Deccan. The film stars Niddhi Agerwal as the leading lady opposite Pawan Kalyan and also has renowned Bollywood actors in prominent roles.

Backed by AM Rathnam, the film has been made on a huge budget. It is known that the major portion of the project has been shot on the sets constructed in the Aluminum Factory. The music has been scored by M.M. Keeravani.

Besides Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan has also signed the Telugu remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. However, the remake got delayed as the makers haven’t finalised the technicians yet. Pawan Kalyan also has Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in the kitty.

Pawan Kalyan’s latest outing Bheemla Nayak, directed by Sagar K Chandra and narrated by Trivikram Srinivas, was released worldwide on February 25 amid huge anticipation. The film performed well at the box office in both — domestic as well as overseas — markets.

