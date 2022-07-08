Makers of Prabhas' Adipurush Have Something Big in Store For Fans This Dussehra

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush has created an unprecedented buzz for its potential story, the scale and of course the budget. The upcoming project is an adaptation of the Indian mythological saga Ramayana. While the movie is known to have a budget of 450 crores, making it one of the biggest movies made in India, there haven’t been any proper updates about the movie yet. The makers of the movie are soon to release a great update about the movie as a Dussehra gift to the audience.

While the movie has been in discussions due to its budget and cast, fans have been feeling disappointed with the lack of updates about the movie. The Dussehra update is set to bring a lot of excitement to the audience.

Prabhas has been working on pan-India projects following the massive success of his Bahubali franchise. His biggest movie Adipurush is set to be released in multiple languages on January 12 next year. The shooting of the Om Raut directorial has been completed and is currently in the post-production stage.

According to reports, the movie is to be released across the world on 20,000 screens. There is buzz that the film will be released in 3D and Dolby.

The film is produced by T-series and Retrophiles. Prabhas will portray the character of Ram, along with Bollywood Diva Kriti Sanon, who will be playing the role of Sita. The movie also features Sunny Singh in the rle of Laxman. Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Ravana. Sonal Chauhan has also joined the cast of the film.

Sonal confirmed her role and said, “Yes, I’m a part of Adipurush and I’m excited about it. It’s a very different world from the kind of work I’ve done so far. I am sure the audience will enjoy the magnum opus Adipurush.”

In addition to Adipurush, Prabhas will also be appearing in the action movie Project K, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Nag Ashwin is the director and producer of the big-budget film. The movie saw most of its shooting in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.