Makers of Prabhas' Salaar Spend Rs 20 Cr on Single Action Scene. What We Know

Pan-India star Prabhas’ next, Salaar, is already in the limelight owing to its unprecedented action scenes. The film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, features Shruti Haasan in the lead role opposite Prabhas. It will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.

The latest buzz about the film involves a chase and fight scene at sea. According to the rumours, the production team of the film has spent nearly Rs 20 crore on this single action scene.

There are also rumours about a planned sequel of the movie and that OTT platforms Amazon and Netflix are considering acquiring the digital rights of the film. Going by the rumours, the platforms are offering an amount of Rs 200 crore to the production team of Salaar for OTT rights.

Salaar was officially announced in 2020 and is the first collaboration between Prabhas and KGF fame director Prashanth Neel. The movie will mark the debut of Prabhas in the Kannada film industry. The music of the film has been composed by Ravi Basrur, while Bhuvan Gowda has been assigned the task of its cinematography.

The Baahubali actor is reportedly getting a fee of Rs 100 crore for Salaar. It is also being reported that the actor will receive a 10 percent share of the film’s box office collection.

Prabhas will also star in the upcoming sci-fi romantic drama film Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The movie will be released under the banner of T-Series and UV Creations on March 11.

Furthermore, the actor is also working on the upcoming film Adipurush, a mythological film based on Ramayana. The movie is being directed by Om Raut and will release under the banner of T-Series films and Retrophiles.

It will feature actors such as Kirti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan and has been produced on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

