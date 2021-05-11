Makers of Radhe Shyam Donate Hospital Set for Covid Patients

The makers of upcoming Telugu film Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles recently donated part of their set to a hospital considering the spike in coronavirus cases.

As several hospitals report a shortage of basic medical equipment like beds, oxygen cylinders, and more, the makers of Radhe Shyam donated a hospital set with 50 beds, personal protective equipment, stretchers and oxygen cylinders, medical equipment stands to a private hospital.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the hospital set was designed to depict 1970s Italy. As most of the shooting has been completed, they decided to put the set to good use and donated it to a private hospital. Speaking to the daily, film producer Ravinder Reddy said that the beds have been custom designed and are big, strong and patient-friendly. Reddy further said that the beds have all the comforts that a bed-ridden patient can leverage.

The producer of the upcoming romantic drama had gotten in touch with the CEO of a private hospital for a bed for one of his relatives. Reddy said that when the CEO said that there were no beds available, and that they were having difficulty in procuring the basic equipment, he realised the acute shortage and the gravity of the Covid situation. Soon after that he asked the filmmakers if they could contribute their hospital set for the Covid-19 patients.

It took nine big trucks to transport the entire set property according to Reddy. Putting the set into a cause like this has certainly made the entire unit including actor Prabhas happy, Reddy told Deccan Chronicle.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie is scheduled to release on July 30. Pooja, who stars opposite Prabhas in this romantic drama, had contracted coronavirus last month, however she tested negative last week.

