1-min read

Makers of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh to Organise Live Concert in Pune

Sachet Tandon and Parampar Thakur, who composed the songs 'Bekhayali' and 'Mere sohneya' for the film, will perform live at the concert.

IANS

Updated:June 14, 2019, 7:29 PM IST
The makers of Kabir Singh are set to organise a live concert here on Saturday. Sachet Tandon and Parampar Thakur, who composed the songs 'Bekhayali' and 'Mere sohneya' for the film, will perform live at the concert. The film's lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will also be present at the gala.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh is a remake of the Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

In the film, Shahid will be seen in three avatars -- a college-going boy, one with short hair, and another in an angry mood and a bearded look and ruffled hairdo.

On his role, Shahid had earlier said: "Kabir Singh has been an extremely challenging film for me emotionally and physically. Since I had three distinct looks in the film, I had to transform myself to quite an extent."

Kabir Singh is scheduled to release on June 21.

