Makers Of Shivarajkumar’s Bairagee Lock Release Date, But It's A 3-Way Battle

The release date for Century Star Shivarajkumar 123rd film, Bairagee, has finally been announced by the team on June 5. The film is now poised to hit the theatres throughout Karnataka on July 1. However, two more Kannada films have also set the date to be July 1, leaving it a three-way box office battle.

One is KM Chaitanya’s Abbbabba, featuring Likith Shetty and Amrutha Iyengar, and another is anchor-actress-filmmaker Sheethal Shetty’s Window Seat, which stars Nirup Bhandari along with Amrutha and Sanjana Anand.

Bairagee, the Kannada movie debut of cinematographer-turned-director Vijay Milton, was wrapped in mid-January this year. Vijay made a social media post at the time in which he especially acknowledged music director Anoop Seelin, without whom the film would not have been possible. Currently, the film is in post-production, with cinematography by director Vijay and compositions by Anoop Seelin.

The movie, which is bankrolled by Krishna Sarthak, is reportedly a Kannada version of the Tamil film Asuran, albeit the crew claims that about half of the plot has been modified to suit the Kannada audience’s tastes.

Meanwhile, Dhananjaya, who is going to share the screen space with Shiva Rajkumar after Tagaru, is also anticipated to portray a key role in the film. Apart from him, the film also stars Pruthvi Ambaar, Chikkanna, Shashi Kumar, Umashree, and Yasha Shivakumar. Anjali, who last featured in Puneeth Rajkumar’s Ranavikrama, is also making an appearance in the film.

Bairagee will be Shiva Rajkumar’s first film since Bhajarangi 2, which was released on October 29 last year. The actor is currently filming S Harsha’s Vedha, and as per reports, on June 9, he will begin working on filmmaker Yograj Bhat’s next, which is backed by Rockline Venkatesh.

