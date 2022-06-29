Makers of Simbu-Starrer Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Lock Release Date

The shooting for actor Simbu’s upcoming Tamil movie Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was wrapped back in April and fans have been waiting for the release since. The release date of the eagerly awaited movie has now been announced.

An official statement from the makers says that the film will hit the big screen on September 15. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’s narrative centres around a low-caste man who has come to a major city for his studies. In a huge metropolis, the child strives to find his identity. The movie is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

On August 6, 2021, the first look poster and the title were announced. Silambarasan appeared in a rustic avatar in the first look poster. He had allegedly shed 15 kg to prepare for his role in the film.

The filming began on August 7 last year in the Tamil Nadu town of Tiruchendur. The shoot was called off on August 23, 2021, owing to a disagreement between the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) and the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), after multiple producers complained about Simbu’s inability to fulfil his commitments for several films he had signed.

However, once a solution was reached between the two opposing parties, filming continued. The film’s production was then postponed several times because of Covid-19 limitations.

The film has been bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh. Siddhi Idnani plays the female protagonist, with Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav, and Aangelina Abraham appearing in supporting parts. Director Ganesh characterised Simbu’s persona as one he has never played before. Kayadu Lohar was asked to portray the leading heroine in the film, but the role was later given to Siddhi Idnani in January 2022.

AR Rahman provided the soundtrack for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, his fourth collaboration with Silambarasan and Gautham Menon following Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa in 2010, Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada in 2016 and the 2018 action movie Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

