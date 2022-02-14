Makers of Tamil Serial Muthazhagu Trolled For These Scenes

Vijay TV’s new serial Muthazhagu started a few weeks ago and it has gained popularity among the viewers. The story of the series revolves around the life of a village girl. In an attempt to present something new and unique, the makers of the TV serials try many twists and turns in the story. Now, a recent change in Muthazhagu is drawing criticism of viewers.

The story of the serial is based on the life of a brave village girl who earns her living through farming defying all odds. The concept and the storyline were perfectly fine till makers went ahead with a few scenes, which have now resulted in trolling. One of the promos, shared recently, featured a farmer with a graphic bull. This sequence was criticized mercilessly by the audience. They were astonished at the fact that makers could not even afford to shoot with a real bull. A serial which revolved around farming cannot go with such a mistake, according to a few viewers. It seems even the currently released promo did not go well with the audience.

Muthazhagu’s makers decided to go for a role reversal sequence to break the monotony in the story telling. In another promo it is seen that to make the lead couple forget their differences and rekindling the romance between them, Muthazhagu’s grandmother drops a thorn on the stairs. She thought that Muthazhagu will get hurt due to the thorn and Muthazhagu’s husband Bhoominathan Mahadevan will lift her and romance will blossom between the two. However, there comes a twist. Bhoominathan gets hurt in his foot due to that twig and is unable to walk further. Muthazhagu then lifts him and walks on stairs. This role reversal was meant to be a refreshing change but was not enjoyed by the audience. They trolled the promo mercilessly.

Aashish Chakravarthi, Shobana and Lakshmi Vasudevan are playing the lead roles in the serial.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.